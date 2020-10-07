The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership

All leaders – and especially the leader of the free world – should know that people look up to them and follow their lead.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 22:07
After testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020. (photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
After testing positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020.
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES)
 While we all wish US President Donald Trump a full recovery from COVID-19, he has set a poor example for others by his recent conduct. And that is putting it mildly. 
All leaders – and especially the leader of the free world – should know that people look up to them and follow their lead. When they fail to set a good example, they don’t just fail themselves; they fail their nations. 
Despite his having contracted the virus, Trump exhibits no humility or remorse for his past denial of its impact, and pays no respect to the 211,000 Americans who have died and over 7.5 million in the US who have been infected by this highly contagious disease.
After being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days, Trump took a royal joyride with members of his Secret Service detail on Sunday, endangering those with him.
As Dr. James Phillips, a professor and physician associated with Walter Reed, put it in a tweet, “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’... has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”
In what can only be described as reckless, when he returned to the White House on Monday, Trump removed his mask to pose for photographs.
“It’s unexplainable that the president of the United States is actively shedding the virus in millions of particles [and] would walk into the building with an enormous number of staff unmasked,” CNN analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner commented. “It’s really hard to understand that no one told him not to do that.”
Such actions indicate not only that the administration – headed by the president himself – is still not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, but that the president himself is directly putting people’s lives at risk. These are the Secret Service agents whose job is to protect him and the staff in the White House whose jobs are to serve his administration. 
At least 14 White House officials have tested positive for the virus, turning what is supposed to be one of the most secure facilities in the world into an infectious hot zone. 
By downplaying the severity of the virus, Trump is putting people’s lives in danger. His followers will continue listening to him. They will not be afraid of the virus and will not feel intimidated – as he told them when returning to the White House on Monday. Instead, they will contract the virus. Many will suffer a painful illness and some will die.
These lives could have been saved. The president could have returned from the hospital and not taken off his mask. He could have told the American people that he now understands what this virus is about and how people need to be careful, take precautions, social distance and wear masks. 
Instead, Trump continued on Wednesday to double down. A post he published on Facebook claiming that coronavirus is “less lethal” than the flu and that the US has “learned to live with” flu season, “just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!” was removed by the social media giant. 
Twitter kept up his tweet but placed it behind a warning about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information.”
In Israel, we have had our own fair share of politicians and their families violating the lockdown. Two recent examples are Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel traveling from her home in Tel Aviv to spend Yom Kippur in Tiberias with her husband’s family, and Sara Netanyahu ordering a hairdresser to cut her hair at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Calling out such violations by the media underscores the need for all public figures – and indeed all of us – to adhere to the lockdown rules to halt the ongoing spike in infections. 
It is tragic that political leaders continue to flaunt the rules and play down the suffering caused by the virus in the US or anywhere around the world. 
We urge President Trump to recant, to raise the bar and set a new tone for the global battle against the pandemic which he should be spearheading. That would be true leadership.


Tags United States Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by