The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Unity, Mizrachi, and the legacy of Rabbi Sacks

For the first time in Zionist history, the majority of the 525 delegates from Israel and around the world were identified with the political and religious right wing of the Zionist movement.

By DORON PEREZ  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 21:24
THE WZO IS akin to the parliament of the Jewish people. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE WZO IS akin to the parliament of the Jewish people.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The wall-to-wall unity agreement reached at the recent 38th World Zionist Congress is not something to be taken for granted.
Neither is the role World Mizrachi played in this unique achievement.
A seismic shift took place in Israel’s National Institutions (NI) at this particular congress. For the first time in Zionist history, the majority of the 525 delegates from Israel and around the world were identified with the political and religious right wing of the Zionist movement.
This could perhaps be likened to the 1977 revolution in Israeli politics, when Menachem Begin rose to power after 30 years of Labor leadership. For the first time, Israel had a right-wing prime minister and government. This gradually brought more religious and traditional elements of Israeli society into political leadership positions.
A similar phenomenon has begun in the NI.
The shift in numbers was the result of multiple factors: the size of the Likud Party, the strength of Mizrachi’s religious-Zionist global representation, and the joining of the new ultra-Orthodox Eretz HaKodesh delegation from America, to name but three.
One tangible sign of this new reality is that the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and the chairperson of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), are affiliated with the political and religious Right.
However, the NI are not only about influence and power politics. They are about preserving a singular and diverse balance. A very delicate one.
Let me explain.
The WZO is akin to the parliament of the Jewish people. It is perhaps the only forum in which members of the political parties in Israel, as well as delegates from Zionist movements and Federations across the Jewish world, are all formally represented in one place.
From the progressive liberal Hatikvah slate to Eretz HaKodesh and everything in between – Reform, Conservative and Orthodox religious streams and the gamut of political ideologies – all find a place around one large round table dedicated to the Zionist endeavor.
To preserve this fine balance, the Zionist Congress has traditionally upheld a gentleman’s agreement, giving fair representation to all parties based on their relative strength. This is very different from the majority winner-takes-all system in democratic politics, as de Tocqueville had warned of the potential tyranny of the majority over the very significant minority.
This year, certain parties were pushing for this more polarizing and partisan approach.
Enter Mizrachi.
Over and above its impressive gains in attaining major leadership positions in the JNF and the WZO, Mizrachi played a pivotal role in securing a wall-to-wall agreement, in which each party was awarded fair and reasonable leadership positions based on their relative size. Led by Mizrachi’s Avraham Duvdevani, the most experienced member of the WZO Executive, the Mizrachi delegation was instrumental in ensuring unity within diversity.
Indeed, this has been Mizrachi’s role since its very inception. Almost 120 years ago, it was founded as a movement of religious Jews committed both to Torah and the Zionist cause. At a time when many distanced themselves from this seemingly secular national movement, Mizrachi found a way to partner, to communicate, to bridge the gaps, and together, to shoulder the collective challenges at that time. It remains loyal to its religious beliefs and Halacha (Jewish law) while being an active and influential member of the Zionist movement.
In fact, the very word Mizrachi is an acronym of Merkaz Ruchani, a spiritual center, integrating core spiritual values into the nucleus of the nascent Zionist movement.
Mizrachi blazed a trail of unity, partnership and inclusion.
The message was clear and refreshing: There need be no contradiction between the sacred and the secular, the national and the religious, the universal and the particular, between Judaism and Zionism.
So too today, Mizrachi continues to play this role of partnership, bridge-building and unity in the Jewish world in general and in these important institutions in particular.
I cannot conclude without connecting these sentiments to the recent tragic passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, a great supporter of and partner in World Mizrachi’s activities. Like our forefather Abraham, who was both “a stranger and a resident” among the inhabitants of Canaan, so was Rabbi Sacks masterfully able to personify and ever so eloquently communicate that balance – on the one hand being proudly Jewish and loyal to his faith and the Torah, while on the other, being deeply immersed in global visions, broad universal ideas and expansive philosophical thought.
With the ability to synthesize, connect and bridge the divide, he was a ladder, “whose feet were firmly on the ground and whose head was in the heavens.” And just like Abraham, he profoundly connected to Divine wisdom and to the spark of the Divine in every human being, to connect all of life to its spiritual center.
At a time of deepening ideological rifts and polarization, in Israel and throughout the world, the Mizrachi mission and the great life and legacy of Rabbi Sacks are more relevant than ever.
The writer, a rabbi, is the executive chairman of World Mizrachi.


Tags Zionism menachem begin World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by