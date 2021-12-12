The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Use the Leket Israel model as a solution to climate change - opinion

With the right support, what Leket Israel has achieved on a small scale can be replicated globally.

By GIDI KROCH
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 20:45
VOLUNTEERS SORTING and packing fresh, rescued produce at Leket Israel, to be distributed to Israelis in need throughout the country. (photo credit: LEKET ISRAEL)
VOLUNTEERS SORTING and packing fresh, rescued produce at Leket Israel, to be distributed to Israelis in need throughout the country.
(photo credit: LEKET ISRAEL)
Global leaders convened recently in Glasgow for COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, to discuss vital changes needed to gain control over runaway climate change. These world leaders pledged significant resources in the fight to prevent impending natural disasters caused by climate change.
One of the steepest criticisms that Israel has received over the past few years is that it lags far behind other developed countries in making changes to mitigate climate change. Specifically, in regard to greenhouse gas emissions, Israel has the dubious “honor” of having the 10th highest emissions rate in the OECD, ranking higher than countries who are significantly larger.
On the opening day of the conference, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Israel’s technology and innovation sectors to find viable solutions to combat climate change, stating that “If we are going to move the needle, we need to contribute Israel’s most valuable source of energy: the energy and brainpower of our people.”
As discussed in Leket Israel’s “Fifth Annual Food Waste and Rescue Report,” issued in partnership with the Environmental Protection Ministry, food waste is responsible for 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in Israel, which is equivalent to GHG emissions from 1.6 million cars per year – about half the number of cars in Israel. Minimizing the extent of food waste in Israel will appreciably support the national effort to meet the greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.
Nearly 50% of wasted food, equivalent to 1.2 million tons, is rescuable and its rescue could reduce GHG emissions in Israel by 3%. In 2021, Leket Israel will rescue 25,000 tons (55 million lbs.) of food. The lack of resources, government leadership and commitment, will inhibit the rescue of 1 million+ tons that is destroyed annually thus reducing one of the shortest and easiest routes to decrease GHG significantly.
(credit: LEKET ISRAEL) (credit: LEKET ISRAEL)
RESCUING ALL the available food is not something that we at Leket Israel can do alone. The Israeli government needs to implement policies in order to reduce waste and encourage food rescue. Additionally, governmental backing of activities and initiatives can help the public internalize the environmental benefits of these actions.
With the right support, what Leket Israel has achieved on a small scale can be replicated globally. OECD countries looking to lower their carbon footprints can partner with Israel, adopting the Leket model of food rescue as a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly method of poverty relief.
If Prime Minister Bennett is relying on Israeli innovation to help solve these issues, then I call upon him to invest in Leket Israel and support our growing expertise in food rescue for the benefit of Israel’s and the world’s citizens.
Leket Israel is the leading food rescue operation in Israel, rescuing more than 1 million lbs. of fresh, nutritious, surplus produce weekly from farms; and more than 1.7 million excess cooked meals annually from hotels, corporate cafeterias, IDF bases and more. 
The writer is CEO of Leket Israel. www.leket.org/en


Tags food environment climate climate change
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by