What is the acceptable line between criticism of the State of Israel and antisemitism?

. As a democracy that respects freedom of expression, there is much social and political dissent in Israel. But how tolerant can one be?

By RAHELI BARATZ-RIX  
MAY 13, 2021 22:54
A rocket is seen being fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021. (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
A rocket is seen being fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
In these fraught and stressful times for all Israelis, criticism of the State of Israel and its government can be found across the globe. As a democracy that respects freedom of expression, there is much social and political dissent in Israel. But how tolerant can one be?
Indeed, many of the critics come from within Israel. However, when condemnation of Israeli actions comes from outside the Israeli discourse, a thin line separates legitimate critique from an onslaught of antisemitic rhetoric, often but not always masked as antizionism. Objecting to Israeli policy in Gaza and the disputed West Bank is not antisemitism. Denying Israel’s right to exist and defend her citizens is. Proclaiming support for an independent Palestinian state is not antisemitism. Calling for the destruction of Israel and the death of Jews is. Equating the defensive counteractions of a sovereign military with indiscriminate attacks by a terrorist organization — toes the line at best. Hamas leadership’s calls for beheading Jews has no legitimacy in warfare and meets every criterion of antisemitism.  
Among the reasons Hamas terrorists may be emboldened to attack Israel with such brazen volume is that they view the politically fragmented population as vulnerable.   
However, this is an incorrect assessment. In the span of an hour last night, as hundreds of rockets rained upon Israeli civilians who were sent scurrying for bomb shelters, Israel was unified against a common threat. Hamas terror targets all of Israel: religious and secular, Jewish and Arab, all citizens alike. In fact, among the tragic fatalities of Hamas’ overnight campaign were an Arab Muslim Israeli man and his child  Israel mourns these victims and will remain resolute in her own defense until the peace and security to which every Israeli citizen is entitled is restored.


