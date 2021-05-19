The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Who’s to blame for civilian deaths in Gaza? - opinion

What, if anything, can protect innocent civilians on all sides in the future, not only in Israel but around the world?

By ROB BOSWELL  
MAY 19, 2021 21:30
A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest over a cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
A Palestinian runs while holding a tire during an anti-Israel protest over a cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
 Many blame the United States and the Biden administration for Israel’s continued assault on Gaza, and the civilian deaths that continue to mount. Many also blame the US for the failure to end Israel’s 70-plus year conflict with the Palestinians. Yet, to blame the US for Israel’s actions in Gaza in which significant civilian casualties are mounting ignores the geopolitical pressures to maintain alliances that the US, and all other permanent five Security Council members face that help, in some sense, to stabilize the world from complete anarchy.
The missile strikes will eventually stop and the unspoken tenuous truce that we call life will return to Israel and the Palestinian territories. But what, if anything, can protect innocent civilians on all sides in the future, not only in Israel but around the world, from the top global powers’ inability to set firm limits on their allies’ acts of war?
The Council’s failure to pass a resolution or even agree on a simple statement on the current crisis reflects a deep and ironic failure in the way it was designed in 1945 – with a mismatch between the council’s structure, comprising powerful member states having powerful geopolitical interests, and its purpose in the UN Charter: to exercise “primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.” The changing nature of warfare since World War II, with five times more intrastate than interstate conflicts and far more civilians killed on average per conflict, means stopping atrocities requires the council to defend its right under the charter to step in even when perpetrators claim their sovereignty forbids council action.
As the foremost reference book on the UN Charter, The Simma Commentary, states, “Today, it is agreed... sovereignty cannot mean... absolute power over internal matters.”
Moreover, the conflicting geopolitical interests of the five permanent council members (P5) – the US, UK, France, Russia and China – often lead to automatic positions taken on whether mass atrocities are occurring before facts are ever analyzed.
In 2005, all UN member states adopted the “Responsibility to Protect” doctrine. They agreed states are obligated to protect their populations from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and ethnic cleansing, should help states struggling to do so, and when any state “manifestly fails” to protect its populations “are prepared to take collective action in a timely and decisive manner, through the [Security Council].” How quickly times have changed. Will the hallowed phrase “Never again!” ever be more than just words?
What realistic reform can be instituted to decrease the chances that P5 geopolitical interests will once again prevent the Council from fulfilling its duty to take action when atrocities occur? The council can create a subsidiary organ under Article 29 of the charter – hereafter referred to as the “Mass Atrocities Division” (MAD) – comprising experts on international human rights and humanitarian law, mediation and peace-building, sanctions and humanitarian intervention.
THE SECURITY Council’s creation of the independent and impartial war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda in the 1990s as internal organs illustrates how the MAD could be created. Doing so would only require the support of nine council members, without vetoes – not the impossible task of amending the charter.
The MAD would pass draft resolutions the council would be required to consider whenever it fails to pass its own resolutions on unfolding mass atrocities. Determinations of whether atrocities truly are unfolding would be based on independent research, consultations with regional experts, review of early warning information held by UN and regional international organizations, and intelligence voluntarily shared by states.
The MAD’s draft resolutions would place pressure on council members to adopt more unified positions since it would have power to hold press conferences detailing its opinions on the council’s resolutions, or absence thereof, on mass atrocities.
Much as the US Government Accountability Office assesses bills proposed by Congress through a nonpartisan lens to publicize likely costs involved if such bills are passed – which would otherwise be endlessly disputed along party lines – the MAD’s non-geopolitical positions would act as a benchmark against which Council members’ positions would be scrutinized by the international media and by the MAD itself.
While convincing Russia and China in particular to support the MAD’s creation would not be easy, it would not be impossible. Arguments that Western permanent members’ interests would be strengthened at their expense are undercut by the fact that the UN General Assembly would select experts on the MAD based on their strength of credentials, records of impartiality, and diverse geographic origins. To ensure the MAD’s independence, its experts could not be nationals of, permanent residents of, or have financial interests with council member states.
Moreover, Russia and China could rely on the MAD’s independence to serve as a check on calls for action if motivated by “Western Interventionism.” Further, the MAD could not advocate intervention in P5 homelands, or regime change anywhere. Rather, its draft resolutions must seek to bring warring parties to negotiate, and verify peaceful means cannot stop atrocities before recommending using force.
The MAD’s creation would begin to erode the P5 veto shield which allows and even encourages allied state perpetrators to commit atrocities. It would not on its own bring peace to Israel; yet, without it, there is little hope of peace ever being established. I call on world leaders everywhere to urgently consider this essential reform at this critical moment.
The writer is a conflict researcher who specializes in atrocity prevention and the Protection of Civilians in conflict zones. He has worked most recently with UN peacekeeping. He co-authored a report to the International Peace Institute in 2020, Transitioning to Peace: Recommendations for a Future UN Presence in Sudan, outlining steps the Security Council should take to protect civilians and human rights in Darfur in preparation for the withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission, UNAMID. Currently, he is a graduate student at Columbia University specializing in international conflict resolution and UN studies.


Tags Gaza Hamas United Nations Israeli Palestinian Conflict UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by