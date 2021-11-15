The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why a US consulate in Jerusalem shouldn't happen - opinion

The US administration’s declared intention to reopen its Jerusalem consulate as a representative body to the Palestinian leadership.

By ALAN BAKER
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 21:45
THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
The US administration’s declared intention to reopen its Jerusalem consulate as a representative body to the Palestinian leadership and to provide consular services to the population of the disputed territories is becoming a growing political stumbling block in the relationship between Israel and the US.
The complexity and delicacy of the issue is being compounded by statements by the Palestinian leadership that in effect are turning the issue into a symbolic focal point in its claims to redivide Jerusalem and cancel the former administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.
In addition to the US congressional commitments over the years endorsing Jerusalem’s status as Israel’s capital city, the following points of international law cannot be ignored:

The 2018 proclamation irrevocably changed US policy regarding Jerusalem
• The May 2018 proclamation by the US formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel constituted a major change of US policy. It revoked the situation that existed beforehand in which, since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Jerusalem had never been considered by the US to be Israeli sovereign territory.
CRISIS OR business as usual? A view of the US Consulate General on Agron Street in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) CRISIS OR business as usual? A view of the US Consulate General on Agron Street in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
• Formal American recognition of Israel’s sovereignty in Jerusalem established a new bilateral legal situation that replaced the former policy of nonrecognition, whereby the United States acknowledged the application of Israeli law in Jerusalem.
• The former situation had enabled the US, as well as some other states, to maintain independent consular missions, existing since the mid-19th century Ottoman administration of the area, intended to serve Americans visiting the Holy Land.
• With the establishment by the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords of the Palestinian Authority as an autonomous administration with powers and responsibilities in parts of the disputed territories, the independent and separate US Consulate in Jerusalem developed a new role of overseeing US relations with this Palestinian political entity as well as with Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem, the West Bank areas of Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.
• In acknowledging Israel’s sovereignty in Jerusalem, the 2018 proclamation irrevocably altered this situation and rendered the existence of an independent US consulate in Jerusalem serving the Palestinian administration and population of the territories as redundant and incompatible with US official policy.

International law requires the consent of the sovereign for the opening of a consulate on its territory
• With the 2018 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the mutually accepted consular relationship between Israel and the United States is based on the 1963 Vienna Convention of Consular Relations, to which both Israel and the United States are party.
• Article 4 of this convention determines that consular posts, or any other offices forming part of a consular post, may be established in the territory of the receiving state only with that state’s consent. Similarly, articles 7 and 8 of the convention require that the exercise of consular functions vis-à-vis or on behalf of another state requires specific approval.

US and Palestinian commitments pursuant to the 1995 Israel-PLO Interim Agreement (Oslo II)
• The US is one of the signatories as witness to the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO.
• In Art. IX (5) of the 1995 Israel-PLO Interim Agreement (Oslo II), the parties agreed that the PA established by the agreement to administer the areas under its control will not have powers and responsibilities in the sphere of foreign relations, including permitting the establishment of foreign missions in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip, the appointment of or admission of diplomatic and consular staff, and the exercise of diplomatic functions.
• The same article of the agreement provides for the possible establishment of “representative offices” by foreign states in the area under the control of the PA, as a means of furthering economic, cultural and other agreements for the benefit of the PA.
• Reopening a US consulate in Jerusalem to serve the PA and its population would be totally incompatible with the Oslo Accords and would constitute an undermining of US status as a witness to the accords.
• Opening by the United States of such a representative office in Ramallah, Gaza or anywhere else in the territories under Palestinian governance would be in accordance with the peace process documentation agreed to by Israel and the Palestinians and supported by the United States and others, and would not require Israel’s consent, inasmuch as Israeli law is not applied in those areas.
Only in this manner could the US establish a mission to provide services to the PA and its population that would be compatible with US policy, with US international law commitments, and that would not undermine US commitments and proclamations.
The writer is director of the Institute for Contemporary Affairs at the Jerusalem Center and the head of the Global Law Forum. He is a member of Mivtahi – Forum for a Safe Israel (FFSI). He served as the legal adviser and deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry and was ambassador to Canada.


Tags Jerusalem Palestinians usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by