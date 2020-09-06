The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector?

The pandemic is raging in Arab towns, mainly due to illegal weddings that are being held on the streets, due to the closure of wedding halls.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 20:58
Israeli police officers patrol on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, June 25, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers patrol on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, June 25, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Last Monday, just before the school year started, 33-year-old teacher Shareefa Abu Moammar from Ramle was excited ahead of the big day and was ready to finally reunite with her students after a long break caused by the corona pandemic.
Abu Moammar prepared small kits with hand sanitizer, masks and wipes for her 11th grade students. She went to the classroom and filled it with balloons and decorations. She then sent a photo to her fellow teachers and shared her excitement.
But instead of going to the first day of school, Shareefa was killed by a stray bullet hours before school was set to begin. According to media reports, she was in the kitchen preparing a cup of milk for her infant daughter.
According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, Abu Moammar is the 56th victim of violence in the Arab sector since the beginning of 2020.
Last year, 89 Arabs were murdered – the highest number in Israel’s history, according to an Abraham Initiatives report.
While a finger is mainly being pointed at Arab society and the violence there, another finger should also be pointed at the Israel Police, the body that is in charge of preventing violence and protecting Israel’s citizens.
Year after year, the police are not doing enough to prevent violence in the Arab sector.
The media claims that there are hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons in the hands of various organizations and individuals in the sector. Among them are rifles, rocket launchers and hand grenades.
But the police have no constructive plan to combat illegal weapons and violence in the Arab sector. Every once in a while, it announces an “operation” of weapons collection, hoping that citizens will return them from their goodwill.
But when someone feels unsafe, and holds a weapon because he knows that the local mafia might threaten his family – and the police are not around to protect him – why would he return it?
As Arab representatives rightfully repeat, if these weapons were aimed at Jews and their use labeled as terrorism, the police wouldn’t stand by and do nothing. A wide, comprehensive operation would have been launched a long time ago.
This idleness of police is also seen in battling coronavirus.
The pandemic is raging in Arab towns, mainly due to illegal weddings that are being held on the streets, due to the closure of wedding halls.
Videos of police officers standing helplessly next to large crowds are circulating on social media.
But this is not a surprise.
The chaos among police ranks has been going on for years now.
On December 2 – less than three months from now – it will be two years since former police commissioner Roni Alsheich left office. And since then, the government has not appointed anyone to replace him.
There are various reasons why there has not been an appointment, but the outcome is clear: The public has lost its trust in the Police, and the behavior of its officers is expanding this distrust even further.
An example of that can be seen in the way the Police have handled the anti-government protests in recent weeks.
For 12 consecutive weeks, thousands – and sometimes tens of thousands – gather near the prime minister’s residence, to legally protest the way he leads the country.
But in recent weeks, we see police officers hitting and punching protesters, including elderly men and women.
We also see how these officers are being backed by their superiors. Zion District Police chief Ofer Shumer said after one of these cases that the protesters cursed policemen and used their private names.
“The protesters incite against us, use our private names and threaten to settle accounts with us,” Shumer said, forgetting that the police are not a side to this.
A new police commissioner is needed now.
We need someone responsible, who would put an end to this mess, regain the public’s trust and protect all groups in Israel’s fragile society.


Tags police violence israeli police Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by