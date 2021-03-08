The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

While it’s true that women are capable of achieving almost anything in Israel, it’s also true that they often don’t. Why? Is it because they simply don’t want to? Or are there other factors at play?

By EMILY SCHRADER  
MARCH 8, 2021 21:08
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, the only female current Knesset party leader running in the upcoming elections, speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem, on Sunday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, the only female current Knesset party leader running in the upcoming elections, speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem, on Sunday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
As we celebrate International Women’s Day and take note of the incredible achievements women have made even over the last year, we must also take note of the gaping inequalities that exist and discuss why it matters. While it’s true that women are capable of achieving almost anything in Israel, it’s also true that they often don’t. Why? Is it because they simply don’t want to? Or are there other factors at play?
The status of women in Israel is often praised internationally because it was once considered very progressive. From women serving in the military, to women in business, to the third ever female prime minister in the world. After all, in the War of Independence, women were on the front lines fighting for the very existence of the Jewish state. Take for example the notorious sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who served in the Hagana as a sniper. Even prior to 1948, icons of Jewish feminism like Hannah Szenes parachuted into enemy lines and gave their lives for the Jewish state at a time such activity was almost unheard of for women.
But while these are fantastic achievements, Israel hasn’t really continued the tradition, at least recently. Of course there are women near the top in many industries, yet over 40 years after we once had a female prime minister, we have no viable prime ministerial candidates who are female today. Even worse, we have only one female current Knesset party leader in the upcoming election, our parliament is only 25% female, and at least two major factions (UTJ and Shas) prohibit women from running for office on their lists. Let’s not forget that many cabinet positions have never been held by a woman at all.
In the private sector, there are plenty of female CEOs and inspiring icons for women-led companies, but when we look at the statistics overall, women still account for only one in six CEOs. Indeed, while the rest of the world has continued to advance gender equality since the days Israel was progressive on women’s issues, Israel is actually going in the opposite direction.
In 2019, Israel ranked 54th in the world in terms of gender parity for lawmakers, according to the International Parliamentary Union, but in 2020, they dropped to 83rd. Women are 50% of the population yet men vastly outnumber women in the seats of power across industries.
In the last several years, Israel has perpetuated a system that overlooks the needs and rights of women in a way that builds on each previous step and makes it easier for issues impacting women to be left off the agenda – such as agunot, domestic violence, or sexual assault. Our government ignores the importance of female representation in decision-making as well, something that has been proven in multiple academic studies to have a direct relation to gender equality at all levels.
The problem is not that women can’t achieve great things in Israel, or even that they don’t want to, it’s that generally speaking, because of the cultural norms, they have to work harder for the same thing. It’s very easy to claim that there isn’t proportional representation of women in politics or other fields because they simply have different interests, and to some extent there are preferential biases. But statements like this are used as a convenient excuse for not working toward gender equality, even though it’s been shown that female representation is important for a robust and functioning democracy. According to research, when governments are more representative, the public trust is higher and the participation levels are higher.
The idea that women just aren’t interested also diminishes the role of society in educating and shaping what the expectations are for women and girls. If you educate a generation that men and women have equal responsibility to the family, and that men and women are both just as capable of being mathematicians, software developers, or scientists, then what you will receive is a more representative society across industries.
Today, there are many cultural barriers unique to women in leadership – such as the way women are treated in public life, particularly in politics. Whether we want to admit it or not, the price of being in politics is far higher for women than for men. These double standards exist in the private sector as well. Women who take command are labeled “difficult” while men are praised for being “assertive.” Similarly, women who need to care for children are perceived as not dedicated to work, but if a man does it he’s perceived as a good father. While some nations such as those in Scandinavia have implemented reforms to encourage both men and women to take an equal role in child-rearing, the mindset and expectations in Israel are very different.
None of these factors make it impossible for women to rise to the top, but they greatly contribute to the disproportionate numbers we see today, and we cannot begin to remedy the problem until we acknowledge that a social bias exists.
As half the population, we must demand a more representative seat at the table. A quarter of the Knesset isn’t enough, 16 percent of CEOs isn’t enough, and we shouldn’t be celebrating women’s rights in Israel when the country is going in the opposite direction. Until we see proportional representation for women in leadership, we will continue to see inequalities that pave the path for even further erosion of women’s rights.

The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute.


Tags Israel women israeli women women empowerment women and girls International Women’s Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by