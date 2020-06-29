The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will Egypt cross the rubicon in Libya?

Libya for Egypt has been, from time immemorial, a vital interest.

By ITZHAK LEVANON  
JUNE 29, 2020 20:59
A member of Libya's internationally recognised government forces carries a weapon in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019. (photo credit: ISMAIL ZITOUNY/ REUTERS)
A member of Libya's internationally recognised government forces carries a weapon in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. Picture taken October 14, 2019.
(photo credit: ISMAIL ZITOUNY/ REUTERS)
The specter of a military confrontation between Egypt and Turkey on Libyan soil is tangible. The personal animosity of the leaders in both countries could play a role in triggering such conflagration. Egyptian President Abdel el-Sisi vehemently opposes any influence of Turkish President Recep Erdogan in the Middle East.
The close relations of Turkey with Egypt’s protagonist Hamas; the Turkish objective to bring an end to Bashar Assad’s Syrian regime; and the recent Turkish involvement in Libya all played a role in concretizing Sisi’s fear of a de facto Erdogan predominance in the region.
Libya for Egypt has been, from time immemorial, a vital interest. The agreement signed last November with Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Union (GNU) – which permits Turkey to expand its maritime border at the detriment of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt – is interpreted in Cairo as crossing a red line.
To protect it’s interests in Libya, Egypt supported Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, who is fighting to capture the capital Tripoli and to reunite Libya. Russia sent thousands of mercenaries to help Haftar, and some Gulf states are supporting him financially.
Erdogan’s direct help to Sarraj, with weapons and with anti-Assad fighters, tilted the balance in favor of the GNU. The GNU forces reached the outskirts of the cities of Syrtre and Jufra, which demarcate the line separating the belligerents. Egypt is alarmed by this success and is seriously considering a military intervention.
If this occurs, it will be a direct confrontation with Turkey on Libyan soil. This would be a radical change in Egyptian strategy in the region. Although the Egyptian Army is classified as the seventh strongest army in the world, it has not engaged in any large traditional military operations since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.
Sisi is confronting serious challenges and doesn’t need an additional one in Libya. He is confronting Ethiopia, which is building the Renaissance Dam that will affect the flow of water to the Nile River. He is unable to eliminate Islamic terrorism in the Sinai. Relations with Sudan are tense. Hamas is a constant headache, and the economy and the coronavirus are not easing the situation for him.
It is therefore unlikely that the Egyptian president will initiate a military adventure in Libya, knowing the political and economic price he would have to pay. Even the smallest military defeat by Turkey would be traumatic to the Egyptian Army.
Both Egypt and Turkey are close allies of the United States. US President Donald Trump is not interested in a crisis on the eve of the presidential elections, and has asked both leaders to calm down, meaning Erdogan won this round.
Two elements might change Sisi’s position: one, a direct attack on Syrte and Jufra, which would compel him to intervene in order to save face; and two, a substantial strengthening of the Islamic radicalism in eastern Libya near the Egyptian border. If either one of these scenarios plays out, we will be in a new ball game.
The writer is a former Israeli ambassador to Egypt.


Tags Egypt Libya egypt fighting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by