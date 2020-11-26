The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Your Investments: This year for Black Friday shop local

"There’s another day you might want to know about: Giving Tuesday. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, shoppers take a break from their gift-buying and donate what they can to charity." – Bill Gates

By AARON KATSMAN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 23:29
Shopping cart (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Shopping cart (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Not sure about you but my in-box is full of Black Friday advertisements. Even in the age of corona it’s hard to miss the big shopping event. Walking around downtown Jerusalem you would think you were on 5th Ave. in New York City (pre-corona) with Black Friday signs in almost every shop window.
Earlier in the week, on our way to a COVID-compliant engagement party for our nephew (Mazal tov, Dani and Tamar!) my mother-in-law was talking about how she would really like to go to Dubai but thinks that it would be better to stay local for a vacation, in order to help the decimated local tourism industry. It’s not easy for me to admit but I am in full agreement with my mother-in-law!
In the past I have railed against the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday industry. But this year I want to take another approach and that is to not buy from the big global online platforms and focus on shopping locally, helping support local small and mid-sized businesses, which, through no fault of their own, are suffering financially. I believe that we are morally obligated to do so, even if it may cost us a bit more money in the short run.
The Shulhan Aruch (Code of Jewish Law) in Yoreh De’ah 251:3 deals with whom to prioritize when it comes to giving charity. The order is like this: The poor of the Land of Israel take precedence over the poor of other countries. Local poor take precedence over poor from other towns and localities. Poor neighbors take precedence over the other poor of the town. We see from this that we are obligated to support the local poor over the more “global” poor.
Maimonides in the laws of Matnot Aniyim (Laws about Giving to Poor People) 10:18 rules, “A person should always construct himself and bear hardship rather than appeal to people at large and make himself a burden on the community.
Our Sages commanded, saying: “Make your Sabbaths as weekdays, and do not appeal to people at large.” Even a distinguished sage who becomes poor should involve himself in a profession – even a degrading one – rather than appeal to people at large. It is preferable for a person to skin the hide of animal carcasses, rather than tell people: ‘I am a great sage...’ or ‘I am a priest, grant me sustenance.’
“Our Sages commanded conducting oneself in such a manner. There were great sages who were woodchoppers, porters of beams, water-carriers for gardens, and iron-smelters and makers of charcoal, but they did not ask anything from the community, nor did they accept gifts that were given to them.”
Watch the news and you see that all these business owners just want to open up their stores. They don’t want to take charity. They want to earn an honest living. These local shop owners are doing everything in their power to stay open and not rely upon charity.
It is incumbent on us to do everything in our power to help them. Now I am not saying that you should go to a random store and spend a thousand shekels on products that you don’t need. That would go against everything I write about every week.
But if you need to buy something don’t buy from one of those huge online stores. In current times it’s a matter of life and death for the struggling local store and your purchase can make the difference.
It’s not just coronavirus-based morality but there are local economic benefits to shopping locally. Craig Hanson, CEO and cofounder of ThrivingLocally.com, cites a study about the multiplier effect in small communities of buying local.
“The study examined how much of a dollar spent at a local independent store is re-spent in the local area as payroll, goods/services purchased from area businesses, profits spent locally by owners, and as donations to area charities. The study found each $100 spent at local small businesses generated $45 of secondary local spending, compared to $14 for a big-box chain,” he wrote.
The government has produced plan after plan to try and help these businesses. As is with most government help, it’s layered in bureaucracy and falls well short of its goals. Let’s do it ourselves and strengthen both our small businesses and our communities at the same time.
Happy shopping.
The information contained in this article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily the opinion of Portfolio Resources Group, Inc. or its affiliates.
Aaron Katsman is the author of Retirement GPS: How to Navigate Your Way to A Secure Financial Future with Global Investing. www.gpsinvestor.com; aaron@lighthousecapital.co.il


Tags government shopping Black Friday
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's bad infrastructure is a recurring problem - it's time to fix it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by