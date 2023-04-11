This Passover holiday, Israel has been battered by rockets and terror. So, in this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, hosts Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey ask:

What kinds of weapons are being used against Israel?

Are they more sophisticated now than they were in previous escalations?

What weapons and defense technologies are needed to keep citizens safe?

How much does Israel invest in defense technology?

How has the Iron Dome been upgraded, and how are smart weapons used?

What’s the next big thing in Israeli security?

To help answer these questions, they speak with Gen. Yaakov Amidror, a former National Security Advisor and head of the Research Department of Israeli military intelligence, and Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Seth Frantzman, who has been covering the Middle East for more than a decade.

