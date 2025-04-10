WATCH: What is the US admin's next move in fighting radicalism, antisemitism on campus?

Foreign students lose US visas as the administration cracks down on antisemitism and terror support online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 10, 2025 15:56
Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) cut ‘sleeping dragon’ devices used to attach people together as they detain students and pro-Palestinian supporters outside of New York University (NYU) campus, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas, (photo credit: Reuters/Adam Gray)
As part of wider crackdowns by the US administration, foreigners seeking permanent residency status in the United States and foreign students with antisemitism or terrorism support on their social media accounts may be denied benefits requests, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in a Wednesday statement.

Dozens of students have recently had their visas cancelled at institutions such as Columbia University, Harvard University, Stanford University, and University of California schools, but for the most part the administration did not inform the academic institutions of the reasons for the terminations.

Michael Starr and Eve Young discuss

Diaspora Affairs correspondent Michael Starr joins Eve Young in The Jerusalem Post studio to give an update on the administration's crackdown, feedback in support of it, and criticisms and concerns regarding its implications for free speech.

He will also touch on where the US administration seems to draw the line between legitimate protest and "radical activism" which demands a response. 

  


