WATCH: What is the US admin's next move in fighting radicalism, antisemitism on campus?

As part of wider crackdowns by the US administration, foreigners seeking permanent residency status in the United States and foreign students with antisemitism or terrorism support on their social media accounts may be denied benefits requests, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in a Wednesday statement.

Dozens of students have recently had their visas cancelled at institutions such as Columbia University, Harvard University, Stanford University, and University of California schools, but for the most part the administration did not inform the academic institutions of the reasons for the terminations.

Michael Starr and Eve Young discuss

Diaspora Affairs correspondent Michael Starr joins Eve Young in The Jerusalem Post studio to give an update on the administration's crackdown, feedback in support of it, and criticisms and concerns regarding its implications for free speech.

He will also touch on where the US administration seems to draw the line between legitimate protest and "radical activism" which demands a response.