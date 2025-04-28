WATCH: Precision strike on Israel: Why did the IDF risk a high-stakes strike against Hezbollah?

The IDF struck this week terror infrastructure in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh in southern Beirut. The Israel Air Force strike was a risky move, and defense sources indicated to The Jerusalem Post's senior military correspondent and intelligence analyst, Yonah Jeremy Bob, that this would only have been made due to a more dangerous and unusual threat.

Yonah Jeremy Bob joins the Jerusalem Post Studio to discuss what was behind the strike in Lebanon.

He also gives an update on the war in Gaza, where he says the IDF has only seen partial success in its attempt to pressure Hamas to return Israeli hostages. He will explain what is different about the IDF's modus operandi when compared to the outbreak of the war.