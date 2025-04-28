WATCH: Israel's 77th Independence Day celebration is like its first

The Jerusalem Dispatch covers how this year's Independence Day is similar to Israel's first one in 1948, alongside other top stories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 28, 2025 18:50
A woman waves a large Israeli flag as people watch the military airshow as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Jerusalem, April 26, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
From Passover to Holocaust Remembrance Day to Remembrance Day to Independence Day – the transitions have seldom been more emotionally jarring. Elliot Jager and Calev Ben David sit down in The Jerusalem Post studio to cover some of the biggest news stories of the past two weeks in the third episode of The Jerusalem Dispatch.

Elliot and Calev discuss the ways in which this year's Independence Day is similar to Israel's first one in 1948, speaking about the fact that Israel is still at war and mourning its dead and captured on its 77th birthday.

They also discuss some of the controversial picks for Israel's torchlighting ceremony - why transgender singer Dana International is a deserving choice, and why a right-wing pundit may not be the best pick for lighting a torch reserved for Diaspora Jewry.

Following the death of Pope Francis, Elliot and Calev also speak about the complex and problematic relationship of the Catholic Church towards Zionism, and discuss Israel's decision not to send senior diplomatic representation. 

 


