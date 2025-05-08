JPost Asks Anything: IDF reservists reflect on family, sacrifice, and service in Israel-Hamas War

What was your hardest moment fighting in the Israel-Hamas War? How are your kids handling you being gone so long? What would you want those who don't serve to know about reserve duty?

The Jerusalem Post sat down with IDF reservists in the first installment of JPost Asks Anything, a series where we bring you an inside look at the experiences and perspectives of different populations in Israel and the Jewish community.

Reservists from a variety of units, some representing civil organizations like HaMiluimnikum (the reservists), join The Jerusalem Post in studio to give their inside perspective on their service in the Israel-Hamas War. They will touch on the challenges and impacts, as well as the moments of hope in their reserve duty.