IDF lone reservists face challenges in lengthy service since October 7 - WATCH
Far from their families, facing logistical and emotional hurdles, and torn from their regular lives, lone reservists are left to face these with less institutional support.
Former IDF lone soldiers, now serving as reservists fighting in the Israel-Hamas War, are facing many of the same challenges they did in their regular service.
Far from their families, facing logistical and emotional hurdles, and torn from their regular lives, lone reservists are left to face these with less institutional support.
Challenges of being in reservesYael and K, two lone reservists, sat down in The Jerusalem Post studio to discuss these challenges.
They shared about their service in the Gaza war, what drives them to keep serving after nearly two years of war, and what the IDF could do to make their service as lone reservists smoother.