Bennett & Biden's first meeting could impact the world - here's why

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov discuss the first meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden.

Harkov is on the ground in Washington.

Later in the episode, Katz sits down with Israel's former ambassador to the United States Michael Oren to discuss the meeting, too. They talk about what it means for both Israel and the United States, and dive into plausible scenarios that could arise from the meeting - ones that could affect the world and not just Israel. Oren and Katz also discuss the significance behind Bennett's first steps within the Oval Office as head of the Jewish State.

To wrap things up, the start of the school year is just around the corner. To discuss how Israel will address the year at hand, within the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Katz and Harkov speak with the principal of Studio Ankori David Klahr and talked about the affects 2020 had on children both socially and mentally. How are parents preparing to send their children back to school with rising cases? And are teaching up for the task?

- A discussion surrounding Biden and Bennett's meeting, as Harkov packs her bags and heads to Washington - the nation's capital

- An overview from Oren, who breaks down the upcoming meeting, how exactly it will all go down and the possible scenarios that could arise from it.

- How parents in Israel are preparing for the upcoming school year in the shadow of COVID

