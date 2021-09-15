Does the Durban conference matter for Israel?

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down this week for a Yom Kippur edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

As Israelis and Jews across the world prepare for the day-long fast to atone and repent for their sins of the year, Katz and Harkov discuss apologies in Israeli politics - or lack thereof - and the different ways Israel and its politicians have changed throughout the past year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Later in the episode, Harkov sits down with the former secretary general of the World Jewish Congress Dan Diker to discuss the controversial annual Durban conference scheduled for September 22. The conference marked by antisemitism and anti-Israel discussions. Israel has been singled out for opprobrium as racist in the declaration released by UN member states participating.

Some 18 countries will be boycotting the World Conference Against Racism.



> Yom Kippur and Israeli politics

> The controversial Durban conference - how it has changed, what stayed the same and does it matter for Israel? In this episode:> Yom Kippur and Israeli politics> The controversial Durban conference - how it has changed, what stayed the same and does it matter for Israel?

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.