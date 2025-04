Most of us meet rabbis in synagogues, wedding halls and all-too-often in cemeteries. But given this is a travel podcast, we thought we'd introduce you to a couple of rabbis for whom travel is a priority. First up is Moshe Silberhaft, Africa's traveling rabbi. Then it's off to London Heathrow for a taste of life as a Jewish airport chaplain with Hershi Vogel.

