How important are the correct shoes? Doctor weighs in

How important are the correct shoes? Is foot health only crucial if you are diabetic? Simple fractures, arthritis—what are the new treatments?

On this month's episode of Hadassah On Call, we're talking to Dr. Yechiel Gellman, senior foot and ankle surgeon at the Hadassah Medical Organization.

Dr. Yechiel Gellman shares his perspectives on the evolving landscape of foot and ankle surgery, emphasizing the importance of patient education, collaboration and staying updated with technological advancements.

Gellman provides an overview of standard foot and ankle issues, such as fractures, deformities, chronic conditions like equinus contracture, acute infections and diabetic foot ulcers. Is foot health only crucial if you are diabetic? Are there new treatments that can save a patient from amputation?

The doctor delves into various treatment options, including total ankle replacement as an alternative to ankle fusion, minimally invasive surgical techniques and the use of scopes for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

According to Gellman, total ankle replacement can preserve motion, take the load off the adjacent joints and allow people much faster rehabilitation.

However, he also shares that non-surgical treatments can be an option, including medications, injections, orthotics and physical therapy to manage foot and ankle conditions.

"When treating a condition, I would usually say there are two options: you can either fit the foot to the shoe or the shoe to fit the foot," Gellman says.

He also emphasizes the significance of preventative foot care in avoiding complications.