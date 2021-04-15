Has Israel forgotten what it means to be on the verge of war?

A team of top Jerusalem Post reporters talk Independence Day: How Israel is the same as it was 73 years ago and how it is today.
We look at political instability, a potential war with Iran, democratic challenges and opportunities and how cell phones are a hallmark of Israeli progress.
Then, Legal Analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob discusses the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Our new podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
