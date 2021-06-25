How much enriched uranium has Iran accumulated?

The nuclear talks in Vienna, he said, have “paused” for two weeks and that is a window that Israel needs to try and use to make its case in Washington.

Speaking to the Post’s weekly podcast, Chorev, who also served as deputy commander of the Israel Navy before taking up the top nuclear role from 2007 until 2017, said that Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium that would allow it a shorter breakout time than previously anticipated.

He said that the election of Ebrahim Raisi as the new president of Iran would not have a significant impact on the nuclear talks even though he is known to be a hardline conservative on the Iranian political spectrum.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. “Once the Supreme Leader decided to go to a deal with the US and P5+1 that is the aim and objective,” he explained.

Israel has a narrow window to try and influence the United States before it returns to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Shaul Chorev, former director of Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission, has told The Jerusalem Post.