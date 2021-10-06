If COVID-19 doesn‘t make you sick, diet soda might

The Jerusalem Post presents its first Health & Wellness podcast, hosted by Head of Strategy and Senior Health Analyst Maayan Hoffman together with Health and Archeology Correspondent Rossella Tercatin.

In this week's edition, the duo takes on the current coronavirus situation in Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Is Delta really over?" they ask. And how is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government doing compared to the previous adminsitration?

They talk about emerging medical research and treatments for the virus and for other health ailments.

Then, in a short interview with Dr. Shahar Cohen, the founder and CEO of Nayacure Labs, they learn about "off-the-shelf" and "on-demand" organs.