Inside Israeli Innovation, ep. 2: Technology - the good and the bad

In this week's edition of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey talk about technology: the good, the bad and the ugly. First, they discuss Israel's focus on 5G and some new uses of 5G to improve the country's medical system. Then, Maayan interviews Rafi Fischer, director of public and media relations for OrCam, who shares about the company's latest technology. OrCam Learn is for students with reading and learning differences and helps them improve their reading fluency, accuracy and comprehension.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

