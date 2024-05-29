Is deep tech the next frontier of Israeli innovation?

This week, host Eve Young, economics correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, interviews Doron Zauer, general partner at Earth & Beyond Ventures - an early stage venture capital fund focused on investing in Israeli deep tech and space tech.
Doron explains why deep tech may be harder to replicate and how it can lead to incredible and unexpected innovation. He touches on quantum, and shares how he thinks artificial intelligence fits into the Israeli innovation ecosystem.
Eve and Doron also discuss the relationship between Israel's industry and government, and how this relationship can push Israel's innovation to new frontiers.
