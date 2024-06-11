How is fintech company Lili leveling the playing field for small businesses?

This week, host Eve Young, economics correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, interviews Liran Zelkha, Co-founder of Lili, a fintech company making life easier for small businesses in the US with their software solutions.

Liran explains how Lili is using artificial intelligence to help small business owners get the information that they need to make the right business decisions. He also talks about how AI is impacting fintech, and how multiple AI models can be used in tandem to improve the answers it gives users.

Eve and Liran also discuss how technology can be a force for equality and accessibility, how it can make expensive services available to small business owners, and help level the playing field.