Jewish law, the Olympics and COVID - what's the connection?

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down for a discussion on all things coronavirus, Judaism and the Olympics, and how they interconnect in Israeli society as Israel stares down the barrel of a third lockdown amid the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
What you'll get:
- Israeli artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat's gold medal routine at the Tokyo Olympics and why can't Dolgopyat's get married in Israel
- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's tactics in his new role, including refusing to play into the hands of haredi parties and the formulation of Israel's new budget, as well as the implications of its allocation
- Coronavirus and the possibility of a third lockdown with Post Coronavirus Analyst Maayan Hoffman
We ask:
- What can Israelis do to stymie the spread of coronavirus?
- For how long will this deadly disease be present in our lives?
- How we can learn to live with the virus?