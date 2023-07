The podcast focuses on the major IDF raid on Jenin this week: Why it happened, what its aims were, and more. Jerusalem Post Palestinian Affairs Reporter Khaled Abu Toameh explains how the Palestinian Authority lost its grip on Jenin and Iran filled the vacuum.

Plus, Avi and Lahav celebrate the Fourth of July and talk about how polling shows that Israelis are more pro-America than Americans in some ways.

