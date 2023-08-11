The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bipartisan support for Israel is alive - but is it well?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Avi Mayer and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2023 09:26
Bibi meeting with the delegation
Bibi meeting with the delegation
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

On this week's podcast Avi and Lahav talk with The Jerusalem Post's top analyst Herb Keinon about the big stories of the week.

They discuss Israel's security concerns in Saudi normalization talks, plus why the IDF is treading carefully even as Hezbollah ramps up action on the northern border. In addition, there is National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's role in the escalation of clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

Bibi meeting with the delegation (Credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Plus, a delegation of freshman Democrat members of the US House of Representatives were in Israel this week, and what Herb thinks that says about the state of bipartisan support for Israel in Washington.

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



