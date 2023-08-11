Bipartisan support for Israel is alive - but is it well?

On this week's podcast Avi and Lahav talk with The Jerusalem Post's top analyst Herb Keinon about the big stories of the week.

They discuss Israel's security concerns in Saudi normalization talks, plus why the IDF is treading carefully even as Hezbollah ramps up action on the northern border. In addition, there is National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's role in the escalation of clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

Bibi meeting with the delegation (Credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Plus, a delegation of freshman Democrat members of the US House of Representatives were in Israel this week, and what Herb thinks that says about the state of bipartisan support for Israel in Washington.

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.