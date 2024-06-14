International lawyer Yuval Sasson simplifies the ICC, ICJ cases against Israel

International lawyer Yuval Sasson spoke on The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun about the legal cases against Israel at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Sasson is a partner at the Meitar Law Firm and heads their compliance and enforcement team. Before that, however, he served as a deputy to the Israel state attorney, working in the international affairs department.

But for the past eight months, since the Israel-Hamas War began, he has been representing Hostage and Families Forum in all international legal action.

And currently, the most prominent of those legal battles are in the ICC and ICJ.

What is the difference between the ICC and ICJ?

The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.

"The International Court of Justice is a court to settle disputes between countries, it's a court with jurisdiction over states," Sasson explained, noting that it is the third pillar of the UN international system after the General Assembly and the Security Council.

"The International Criminal Court has jurisdiction over individuals," Sasson continued. "It deals not with state responsibility but individual responsibility."

