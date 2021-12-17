The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Loay Alshareef: Real change is happening in the Arab world

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 07:26
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi (photo credit: REUTERS)
They continue and talk about Israel-US relations, specifically the obsession of the Biden administration regarding the Israeli settlements.
We can see Increased tension between Israel and the US on this issue, which should not come as a surprise as Biden was part of the Obama administration and the Palestinian issue always created disagreements between the two countries in Obama's era.
Next, they discuss Bennett's historic visit to Abu-Dhabi and the content of the talks such as cooperation around health, tech, trade and R&D. They talk about the feelings on the streets in Dubai, specifically around the Iran talks in Vienna.
Another issue they discuss is the Israeli official aircraft, "Wings of Zion." Why is this airplane not being used? 
And what is a podcast without discussion of COVID. Lahav asked, "Why are we having an International beauty contest in Eilat and not allowing Jews from around the world get into the country?"
They end up the podcast speaking to Loay Alshareef , a social media activist and an expert on Israeli-UAE relations, who talks about Bennett's visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Alshareef believes that as a content creator and social activist his role is to bring people together, educate them and share his knowledge. He speaks about a real change that is happening in the Arab world and hopes to visit Israel this Passover.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


