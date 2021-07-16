Stability in Jordan is key to Israel's defense - here's why

In this special episode in honor of the Tisha B'Av (the Ninth of Av), Lahav Harkov discusses the demolition of a Palestinian home against US wishes; a flurry of meeting between Jordanian and Israeli officials; and the meaning of the Temple Mount in honor of the Jewish day of mourning.
Special guests:
>> Tovah Lazaroff, Deputy Managing Editor of the Jerusalem Post
>> Ofir Dayan, head of Students for the Temple Mounts
>> Joseph Gitler, Founder and Chairman of Leket Israel
