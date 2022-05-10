The Kosher Revolution in Dubai

People who keep kosher often scratch around to find a destination that can meet their dietary needs. Many return to the same hotel each year because it's the place where they feel comfortable keeping kosher.

As Mark and David discover, there's a new kosher kid on the tourism block. Dubai offers excellent options for the kosher traveller, alongside a burgeoning Jewish community that calls Dubai home. This time the guys visit kosher venues and meet the chefs, rabbis and hotel teams that have opened a multitude of possibilities for the kosher visitor.

Welcome to Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Meet executive chef Nicholas

So what are we having for lunch?

Is La Perle the world's greatest show?

Not just kosher. Iftar too!

The kosher breakfast buffet

Meet the rabbi who blazing the kosher trail

The Kosher Place and chef Shimon

What do the locals think about the changing Jewish landscape of Dubai?

Armani style meets kosher - in the world's tallest building

Getting down to business with one of the first executives to embrace kosher in Dubai.

Jewish Community Dubai (credit: David Harris)

Mark and David were guests of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection.

