 Prague: Old & New, Walk & Do

Prague is probably the fairytale capital of Europe. A thousand years of history in four distinct towns that eventually merged to create the capital of the Czech Republic.

In this episode Mark and David bring you the sounds, sights and smells of this wonderful city.

Including:

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In the four-poster beds of Mozart and Casanova

Via the Vlatava

Kings of the Castle

Unique outdoor dining venue

Czech out what’s beyond Prague

Getting into a tub of what?

Inside the famous astronomical clock

Roof with a view

Fine dining in a Field

In an upcoming podcast, Mark and David will dive into Jewish Prague.

Mark and David were guests of Prague City Tourism and Czech Tourism.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.