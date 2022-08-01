The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition

 Prague: Old & New, Walk & Do

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 39

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 15:58

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2022 16:07
Prague old town from town hall (photo credit: MarkDavidPod)
Prague old town from town hall
(photo credit: MarkDavidPod)

Prague is probably the fairytale capital of Europe. A thousand years of history in four distinct towns that eventually merged to create the capital of the Czech Republic.

In this episode Mark and David bring you the sounds, sights and smells of this wonderful city.

Including:

  • In the four-poster beds of Mozart and Casanova
  • Via the Vlatava
  • Kings of the Castle 
  • Unique outdoor dining venue
  • Czech out what’s beyond Prague
  • Getting into a tub of what?
  • Inside the famous astronomical clock
  • Roof with a view
  • Fine dining in a Field

In an upcoming podcast, Mark and David will dive into Jewish Prague. 

Mark and David were guests of Prague City Tourism and Czech Tourism.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



Tags Tourism travel kosher food prague czech republic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by