ZOYA - Where Wellbeing meets luxury

ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort lies between mangroves, a golf course, flamingo lake and The Arabian Gulf. It's the perfect place to relax, have the latest high-tech treatments and delicious calorie-controlled food and as Mark and David discovered far more besides.
This time:
Mark and David decide it's time for a lifestyle change!
- Of waterbeds and waterjets
- I've got a toothpaste kinda feeling
- Breathe slow, breathe deep - or just open your windows
- The Israeli yoga master in Arabia
- A diagnostic test like no other
- Mr. Oz is wizard
- A kitchen snack sneak peek
- An appointment with Dr. Sindy
- "I'm not putting those on."
- Did Mark really fall asleep during a deep-tissue Thai massage?
- Venus gets up close and personal with David
- Keep young and beautiful
- Until the next time
Mark and David were guests of ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort
