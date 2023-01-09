Bucharest Part 1 - Synagogues, Art & MasterChef Cuisine

Remarkably, more Israelis visit Bucharest than people from any other county. As soon as you land, it's clear to see why it's such a popular destination: some of the top restaurants are run by an Israeli chef, the old Jewish area is rich with culture past and present and there's a burgeoning art scene to cap off a great visit.
This time:
- Where art thou, Mark?
- Is it a synagogue, opera house or both?
- The wonderful Zambaccian art collection
- Hear the most unusual, historic sounds of the Cajal Jewish Museum
- What on earth is urban anthropology?
- Food at last, with the top Masterchef judge
- Mark, please get off the phone, you have a plane to catch!
Mark and David were guests of Bucharest City Hall, the Embassy of Romania in Israel and Tarom.
