Israel's Oldest and Newest Hotels

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 62

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2023 18:47
Elkonin Rooftop bar and pool (photo credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)
Elkonin Rooftop bar and pool
(photo credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)

Join Mark and David as they sample the delights of two of the latest hotels to open in Israel - Teatron in Jerusalem and Elkonin in Tel Aviv. Both are members of the MGallery Collection of exclusive hotels. While very different, the pair offer great amenities, terrific food and the coziness of home.

Teatron Hotel, Jerusalem (Credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)Teatron Hotel, Jerusalem (Credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)

Teatron hotel, Jerusalem (Credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)Teatron hotel, Jerusalem (Credit: ASSAF PINCHUK PHOTOGRAPHY)

