Israel's Oldest and Newest Hotels

Join Mark and David as they sample the delights of two of the latest hotels to open in Israel - Teatron in Jerusalem and Elkonin in Tel Aviv. Both are members of the MGallery Collection of exclusive hotels. While very different, the pair offer great amenities, terrific food and the coziness of home.
