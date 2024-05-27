Fine wines and Jewish stories from Moldova and Argentina

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 82

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 28, 2024 12:48
Tango in Argentina (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tango in Argentina
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The boys are joined by Moldova's ambassador to Israel Alexandr Roitman, who just penned a book on his country's Jewish history. 

 Then, Gil Travel's Iris Hami serves up the best of Argentina: From Boca to Bariloche.

 And, as usual, there's quite a bit of wine along the way. Hicc!

The Moldovan winery (Credit: National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova)
The Moldovan winery (Credit: National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova)

