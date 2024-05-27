Fine wines and Jewish stories from Moldova and Argentina

The boys are joined by Moldova's ambassador to Israel Alexandr Roitman, who just penned a book on his country's Jewish history.
Then, Gil Travel's Iris Hami serves up the best of Argentina: From Boca to Bariloche.
And, as usual, there's quite a bit of wine along the way. Hicc!
