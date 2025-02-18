Sailing the Middle East with Costa Cruises

The theme is definitely Italian as Mark and David head for the high seas aboard the Costa Smerelda.

This time:

Boarding in Abu Dhabi

First impressions of a Costa Cruises ship

Safety first

The fabulous food offering

What to do on board

A show in the Colossuem (No lions)

Dancing the night away

The morning after the night before

Getting to know the Costa ethos

What a 360°-view off Dubai

A design museum on a ship!

From Chianti with love - wine tasting on board

Acrobatics in a colosseum (Still no lions)

Reflections

There's a well-curated Italian-design museum on board. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of Costa Cruises.

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.