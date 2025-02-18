Sailing the Middle East with Costa Cruises

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 101.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2025 16:44
Costa Smeralda in Savona (photo credit: Courtesy)
Costa Smeralda in Savona
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The theme is definitely Italian as Mark and David head for the high seas aboard the Costa Smerelda.

This time: 

  • Boarding in Abu Dhabi
  • First impressions of a Costa Cruises ship
  • Safety first
  • The fabulous food offering
  • What to do on board
  • A show in the Colossuem (No lions)
  • Dancing the night away
  • The morning after the night before
  • Getting to know the Costa ethos
  • What a 360°-view off Dubai
  • A design museum on a ship!
  • From Chianti with love - wine tasting on board
  • Acrobatics in a colosseum (Still no lions)
  • Reflections
There's a well-curated Italian-design museum on board. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
There's a well-curated Italian-design museum on board. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of Costa Cruises.

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.



Related Tags
Tourism
travel
Italy
podcast
cruise