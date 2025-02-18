Sailing the Middle East with Costa Cruises

The theme is definitely Italian as Mark and David head for the high seas aboard the Costa Smerelda.
This time:
- Boarding in Abu Dhabi
- First impressions of a Costa Cruises ship
- Safety first
- The fabulous food offering
- What to do on board
- A show in the Colossuem (No lions)
- Dancing the night away
- The morning after the night before
- Getting to know the Costa ethos
- What a 360°-view off Dubai
- A design museum on a ship!
- From Chianti with love - wine tasting on board
- Acrobatics in a colosseum (Still no lions)
- Reflections
Mark and David were guests of Costa Cruises.
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.