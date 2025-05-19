Kosher paradise in Panama

Beyond its canal, jungle and rainforests, Panama is manna from heaven for travelers who keep kosher. There are some 50 top-notch kosher eateries to try, the vast majority of them in the capital, Panama City. There's Japanese, steakhouses, fancy bakeries plus one of the largest kosher supermarkets outside of Israel. Mark and David also take you on an unforgettable journey beyond the fine dining and into the 15,000-strong Jewish community to meet its leaders and members.

This time:

Dutch robots versus humans

Soft landing into the Adama (earth)

Now that's a pleasant Aroma (not what you are thinking!)

Audio perfection in the synagogue

One impressive study hall

Why Panama? Why Jewish?

How to get there? Where to stay? And all the other FAQs

Our man in Panama

All about the rabbi

A different kind of Aria

The wonderful Ceci

Spice up your life - Japanese style

Mark and David were guests of Promtur Panama.