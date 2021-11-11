This week on The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov talk about the State Budget.

The team discusses the highlights of the budget and how ministries across the state now have more money to do the things that they are supposed to.

Later on in the episode, Katz and Harkov talk with Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, whose new book takes a deep look into Operation Guardian of the Walls, discussing it's successes and faults, and the ever-repeating cycle of violence that occurs between allied Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel every so often.

Katz and Harkov then speak with CEO of Bnai Zion and host of the Good Faith Effort Podcast Rabbi Ari Lamm to discuss his organization's missions and goals. They talk about Kanye West's most recent interview discussing kibbutzim and Judaism, as well as Lamm's podcast, which has brought on some fascinating guests to break down ideas from the weekly Torah portion.

All that, and more, on this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.