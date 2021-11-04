The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Who died of COVID-19 in Israel?

The Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Podcast with Maayan Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 03:40
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In this next edition of the Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness podcast, Senior Health Analyst Maayan Hoffman and Health Correspondent Rossella Tercatin tackle travel once again.
Israel rolled out new travel rules and there is a lot of chaos and confusion and tourists aim to enter the country.
They celebrate the decreasing number of COVID cases in Israel, but take a detailed look at who actually died from the virus and why some of those people became COVID victims.
The duo talks about the potential for Israel to approve vaccines for children ages 5-11, just like the US, as the country prepares for its first public vaccination debate. 
They celebrate the upcoming Phase I trial of Israel's oral vaccine in South Africa, talk to Dr. Ronen Arbel about how more than 4,750 Israeli lives were saved in three months by vaccination and help readers figure out how to tell the difference between the flu and corona.
Enjoy the show. 
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


