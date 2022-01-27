Why can’t all politicians condemn settler violence?

On this week’s podcast, Yaakov and Lahav talk to Efrat's Mayor Oded Revivi and discuss the latest Jewish violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. They also zoom in on Israel’s ties with China with Carice Witte, Executive Director at SIGNAL - Sino Israel Global Network & Academic Leadership, marking 30 years to formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They also talk about the latest on Omicron, the green pass and the end of quarantine in Israeli schools. Plus - will Russia invade Ukraine at the end?

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.