Russia-Ukraine War: Israel's careful position

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 11:08
- A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin is used as target practice along a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, in the Lugansk region, on January 21, 2022 (photo credit: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Yaakov and Lahav discuss the burgeoning war between Russia and Ukraine and the careful balance between Israel's values and security interests. And what does Yaakov think about Bar Refaeli's new reality TV show? Plus: Author and activist Polly Bronstein on the power and importance of moderate politics.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 



