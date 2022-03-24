'The Zoo rabbi' on Rav Kanievsky's impact

>

Yaakov and Lahav discuss the Israeli leadership's decision to openly criticize Iran talks, plus how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to the Knesset was received.

This week's guest is Rabbi Natan Slifkin, who talks about the death of leading haredi Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, his life's work and the rabbinic leadership vacuum ahead. Rabbi Slifkin, known as the "zoo rabbi," also discussed his Biblical Museum of Natural History.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.