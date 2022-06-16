The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's government's collapse as a new energy opportunity arises

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 18:31
View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, on January 31, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, on January 31, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Yaakov and Lahav discuss the ongoing collapse of Israel's government and the appointment of a new chairman of the Jewish Agency. They then talk to energy expert Gabriel Mitchell about the deal being negotiated with Europe which is desperately seeking Israeli gas.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.   



Tags podcast jpost podcast gas Nobel energy
