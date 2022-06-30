Roe v. Wade: What is the Jewish take on abortion?

Yaakov and Lahav talk with Rabbi David Wolpe, one of America’s leading pulpit rabbis and Jewish thinkers about the controversial Supreme Court decision. They also discuss Yair Lapid and the type of prime minister he will be for Israel.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
