Roe v. Wade: What is the Jewish take on abortion?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 21:08

Updated: JULY 1, 2022 02:30
United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision (photo credit: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)

Yaakov and Lahav talk with Rabbi David Wolpe, one of America’s leading pulpit rabbis and Jewish thinkers about the controversial Supreme Court decision. They also discuss Yair Lapid and the type of prime minister he will be for Israel.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.   



Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid podcast jpost podcast abortion Elections 2022 Roe vs. Wade
