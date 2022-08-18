The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli politics welcomes IDF chiefs of staff party

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 16:03
Minister of Defense and head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Justice Minister and head of the New Hope party Gideon Saar and Gadi Eizenkot hold a press conference in Ramat Gan on August 14, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Minister of Defense and head of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz, Justice Minister and head of the New Hope party Gideon Saar and Gadi Eizenkot hold a press conference in Ramat Gan on August 14, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Lahav and Yaakov discuss Gadi Eisenkot's choice to throw his hat in the political ring this week and join his predecessor as IDF chief of staff, Benny Gantz, who has changed political parties six times in the last three years. What are this new party's chances to succeed? 

Yaakov and Lahav also discuss a letter Donald Trump sent Benjamin Netanyahu that Lahav published this week and what it means for future Israeli annexation of the West Bank. 

Finally, the two interview Ofer Gutman, CEO of Masa Israel to hear about the organization's plans for the future.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



