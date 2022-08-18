Israeli politics welcomes IDF chiefs of staff party

Lahav and Yaakov discuss Gadi Eisenkot's choice to throw his hat in the political ring this week and join his predecessor as IDF chief of staff, Benny Gantz, who has changed political parties six times in the last three years. What are this new party's chances to succeed?

Yaakov and Lahav also discuss a letter Donald Trump sent Benjamin Netanyahu that Lahav published this week and what it means for future Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Finally, the two interview Ofer Gutman, CEO of Masa Israel to hear about the organization's plans for the future.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.