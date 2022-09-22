The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lapid's two-state solution statement: Real talk or pointless politics?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 20:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 21:55
Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid arrives for his address at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2022. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid arrives for his address at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Lahav and Yaakov talk about the controversy regarding Yair Lapid's UN speech and his endorsement of a two-state solution and how it is just pointless political rhetoric. Plus, they discuss Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed's moving visit to Israel, including a historic stop at Yad Vashem. They also interview scholar Yael Leibowitz for a talk about the meaning of Rosh Hashana and her upcoming book on Ezra, the man who returned the Jews to Israel from exile in Babylon.

