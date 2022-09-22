Lapid's two-state solution statement: Real talk or pointless politics?

Lahav and Yaakov talk about the controversy regarding Yair Lapid's UN speech and his endorsement of a two-state solution and how it is just pointless political rhetoric. Plus, they discuss Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed's moving visit to Israel, including a historic stop at Yad Vashem. They also interview scholar Yael Leibowitz for a talk about the meaning of Rosh Hashana and her upcoming book on Ezra, the man who returned the Jews to Israel from exile in Babylon.

