Terrorism in Jerusalem, antisemitism in New York

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 19:28
Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrate outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/Al Drago)
Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrate outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/Al Drago)

Yaakov and Lahav discuss the Palestinian bombing in Jerusalem and murder of an Israeli in Jenin. Plus, was there kosher food or not at the World Cup? 

After the threat to New York synagogues and Black Hebrew Israelites marched in the streets, our hosts interview Community Security Service Evan Bernstein about efforts to keep Jewish community institutions in the US safe.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



