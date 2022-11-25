Terrorism in Jerusalem, antisemitism in New York

Yaakov and Lahav discuss the Palestinian bombing in Jerusalem and murder of an Israeli in Jenin. Plus, was there kosher food or not at the World Cup?
After the threat to New York synagogues and Black Hebrew Israelites marched in the streets, our hosts interview Community Security Service Evan Bernstein about efforts to keep Jewish community institutions in the US safe.
Kyrie Irving has a lot of support outside of Barclays Center today (Via @PlainJaneDee_) pic.twitter.com/DQpSAJ0ool— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2022